Isaiah Thomas underwent a physical in Cleveland on Friday, and due to concerns over his injured hip, the Cavs are now reportedly “considering the possible ramifications” to the shocking trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

Thomas traveled to Cleveland, took exam and flew back out of town, sources said. All players must pass physical, or a deal can be voided. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

Cleveland has yet to re-engage the Celtics, who admitted that Thomas’ health played “some” role in their decision to trade the popular All-Star point guard.

In exchange for Irving, the C’s dealt Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland.

Per ESPN:

One source involved in the process said on Friday night, “It’s a very sensitive situation.” Thomas left town Friday after taking the exam. The Cavaliers still are evaluating the medical information, and no final decision has been made, league sources said. Irving is scheduled to take his physical with the Celtics on Saturday, league sources said. Thomas has been rehabilitating a hip injury that ended his season in the Eastern Conference finals. Boston doctors had decided that Thomas’ hip did not require surgery and prescribed a summer regimen of rehabilitation and rest. In the rehab process, Thomas still hasn’t started running, league sources said.

