Update (December 21): Smith will undergo surgery on his thumb, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The typical recovery time for the surgery is 4-6 weeks.

Original Story: J.R. Smith left Tuesday night’s 114-108 OT win against the Milwaukee Bucks early, and the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly fear that Smith broke his right thumb.

Initial X-rays were inconclusive, and Smith will be re-evaluated today in Cleveland.

The 31-year-old shooting guard previously missed five games due to knee and ankle injuries this season.

