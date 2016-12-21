Update (December 21): Smith will undergo surgery on his thumb, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The typical recovery time for the surgery is 4-6 weeks.
Original Story: J.R. Smith left Tuesday night’s 114-108 OT win against the Milwaukee Bucks early, and the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly fear that Smith broke his right thumb.
New story: The Cavs fear J.R. Smith has a broken R thumb, sources tell ESPN https://t.co/UlP5S62N4E
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 21, 2016
Initial X-rays were inconclusive, and Smith will be re-evaluated today in Cleveland.
The 31-year-old shooting guard previously missed five games due to knee and ankle injuries this season.
Per ESPN:
Smith, who signed a four-year, $57 million extension with Cleveland in the offseason after the Cavs’ championship win, entered Tuesday’s game averaging 8.8 points on 33.7 percent shooting (35.8 percent from 3).
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said he was unsure of how Smith injured his thumb, however Cavs broadcast partner Fox Sports Ohio reported it occurred when Smith swiped down on the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus