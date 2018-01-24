Cleveland and Sacramento are reportedly engaged in trade talks centered around Kings point guard George Hill.

The Cavs are said to be dangling Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye.

The Cavs and Kings are reportedly also discussing the swap of a second-round draft pick.

Per ESPN:

No trade is imminent, but the two teams have moved closer on terms, and both are motivated to find a final pathway to a deal, league sources said.

 

Hill has been unhappy with his role with the Kings, whom he signed with last summer after turning down a more lucrative extension offer with the Utah Jazz. The Kings are determined to accommodate Hill’s desire for a trade, and his ability to guard both positions in the backcourt could help the struggling Cavaliers’ defense.

 

The Cavaliers have had some hesitancy about the guaranteed $19 million remaining on Hill’s contract in the 2018-19 season, league sources said, especially if LeBron James leaves in free agency and the Cavaliers move toward a rebuild. Only $1 million of the $18 million on his 2019-20 contract is guaranteed, making it easy to waive Hill.

