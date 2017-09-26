Dwyane Wade is in search of a new gig, and the Cavs have reportedly “made it clear” he would have a starting role in Cleveland should he sign on the dotted line as an unrestricted free agent.
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have obviously talked throughout the summer. I'm told CLE has made it clear Wade would start if he signs.
— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 25, 2017
LeBron James says he “would love to have” D-Wade join him in Ohio.
LeBron James on Dwyane Wade: “I would love to have him here. “ Says he’ll reach out to him #3Cavs pic.twitter.com/Eslmt8k1Mi
— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 25, 2017
The OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are all interested in the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer, who reached a buyout with the Chicago Bulls.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I would love to have D-Wade a part of this team,” James said Monday afternoon. “I think he brings another championship pedigree, championship DNA. He brings another playmaker to the team who can get guys involved, can make plays and also has a great basketball mind.”
James and Wade won two championships together with the Miami Heat, advancing to the NBA Finals in each of their four seasons as teammates. But the two split up following the 2013-14 season, as James returned to Cleveland and Wade eventually signed with the Chicago Bulls, his own homecoming.
“I’ve talked to D-Wade throughout the whole summer and I will probably reach out to him as well, but it’s not up to me,” James said. “It’s up to D-Wade if he can clear waivers, it’s up to our front office. But I hope we can bring him here. I would love to have him here.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus