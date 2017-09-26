Dwyane Wade is in search of a new gig, and the Cavs have reportedly “made it clear” he would have a starting role in Cleveland should he sign on the dotted line as an unrestricted free agent.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have obviously talked throughout the summer. I'm told CLE has made it clear Wade would start if he signs. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 25, 2017

LeBron James says he “would love to have” D-Wade join him in Ohio.

LeBron James on Dwyane Wade: “I would love to have him here. “ Says he’ll reach out to him #3Cavs pic.twitter.com/Eslmt8k1Mi — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 25, 2017

The OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are all interested in the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer, who reached a buyout with the Chicago Bulls.

Per Cleveland.com: