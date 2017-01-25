LeBron James and the Cavs are in the market for a playmaker, but reportedly, Carmelo Anthony is not the answer.

Sources have told me Cavs have no interest in Melo and wouldn't trade Love for him. The Melo to CLE thing ain't happening. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 25, 2017

Melo thinks James wants to play alongside him, but he’s not daydreaming about hooping in Cleveland.

Anthony has so far refused to waive his no-trade clause, but knows the clock is loudly ticking on his chances to win an NBA championship.

Per the NY Post:

“You ask me a question if he thinks I’d want to play with him?” Anthony said. “Yes. I do think he’d want me to play with him. I don’t think he wouldn’t. But I don’t know if that comment was about me. I don’t think I’m the only playmaker in the NBA.” Anthony admitted the time could come when it’s a mutual decision to waive his no-trade to get sent to a contender. Or he could also leave after next season via his opt-out clause if the Knicks aren’t close to title contention. “I don’t think it would be called chasing a ring,” Anthony said. “It would be looking at opportunities and situations if that time does come. It would be a collective effort on all fronts – not just mine, but collective effort on the organization and understanding directions they want to go.”

