The Cleveland Cavaliers gave up Kyrie Irving for an older, currently sidelined All-Star, but they’re reportedly not too concerned about Isaiah Thomas recovering from a hip injury.

The Cavs won’t know of I.T.’s availability until next month.

Thomas, 28, is beloved in Beantown, but Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge knows he couldn’t pass up a chance to acquire a talent like Kyrie.

Per the Boston Herald:

“I’m not going to share anything about my conversation with Isaiah,” Ainge said. “I’ll leave it to your imagination about how difficult it was. . . . Trading (Thomas and Jae Crowder) was tough. Isaiah had an amazing season this year and entertained the whole city.”

 

Concern about Thomas’ hip and advancing age — he turns 29 in February — figured into the team’s assessment of his future. He’s also about to enter a contract year and has repeatedly talked about expecting a max deal. The Celtics were reserved about offering him that kind of money.

 

The kind of money, it should be noted, that Irving already makes, $60 in the next three seasons.

 

Ainge admitted that uncertainty about Thomas’ contractual future, and the fact the team has Irving for at least two more years (he has a player option in 2019-20), played a role in the trade.

 

“Contracts do play a part in trades, no doubt,” he said.

