The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly fielding Kyrie Irving trade offers from the San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Miami Heat.
Irving demanded to be traded, and the Cavs have begun to engage in the process of possibly shipping out the 25-year-old All-Star point guard.
The Heat are said to be willing to part with Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow.
Per ESPN:
So far, these are among the teams who’ve made offers to the Cavaliers for Irving, league sources say: The San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Miami Heat. There were approximately 20 teams that inquired with Cleveland upon the news of Irving’s trade request, league sources said, but far fewer have registered legitimate proposals. More loom in the shadows, and many simply don’t have the assets to make a deal happen.
The Cavaliers want a package that resembles the 2011 Nuggets-Knicks deal for Carmelo Anthony — young players, win-now veterans and draft picks, league sources said. For new general manager Koby Altman, this is a textbook way to open trade discussions. But for now, most Irving suitors are using the Timberwolves-Bulls trade model for Jimmy Butler, a scaled-down model of Melo’s rich return of assets.
Altman has shown himself to be savvy and deft, and his public and private posture has been to inspire belief that the Cavaliers feel no obligation to cave to Irving’s trade request. The Cavaliers haven’t ruled out bringing Irving to training camp. Nor have they ruled out starting the season with Irving and reaching the Dec. 15 date when free agents signed in the summer are eligible to be included in trades, league sources said. But most teams are dubious the Cavaliers will let themselves enter the chaotic circus atmosphere of Irving and [LeBron] James reporting to training camp together.
