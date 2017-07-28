The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly fielding Kyrie Irving trade offers from the San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

Column: NBA teams want All-Star Kyrie Irving, but at what price? https://t.co/VEJlANBzxn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 28, 2017

Irving demanded to be traded, and the Cavs have begun to engage in the process of possibly shipping out the 25-year-old All-Star point guard.

The Heat are said to be willing to part with Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow.

Per ESPN: