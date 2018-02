The pursuit of Tyreke Evans continues.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowki, Boston, Philly, Denver, and Miami are still working on a deal to acquire the 28-year-old guard from Memphis before the Feb. 8 deadline:

Three frontrunners (Boston, Denver and Philadelphia) and a fourth team (Miami) staying engaged on Memphis’ Tyreke Evans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2018

Evans is averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season.

RELATED

Tyreke Evans Sitting Out Until Trade Deadline