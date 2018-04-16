Report: Charlotte, Orlando To Interview Jerry Stackhouse For Head Coach Openings

by April 16, 2018
40

Add Charlotte and Orlando to the list of teams interested in Jerry Stackhouse as their potential new head coach.

Both organizations plan to interview the 43-year-old former NBA player, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Stackhouse led the Raptors 905 to the 2017 championship, winning the G League Coach of the Year award.

