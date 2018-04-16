Report: Charlotte, Orlando To Interview Jerry Stackhouse For Head Coach Openings

Add Charlotte and Orlando to the list of teams interested in Jerry Stackhouse as their potential new head coach.

Both organizations plan to interview the 43-year-old former NBA player, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: Charlotte and Orlando plan to interview Jerry Stackhouse, coach of Raptors’ G League team, for their head coach openings. Stackhouse also has interview with the Knicks this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2018

Stackhouse led the Raptors 905 to the 2017 championship, winning the G League Coach of the Year award.

