Chris Bosh and his wife Adrienne are being sued by the creators of an adult film company over the condition of the couple’s mansion in Los Angeles.

According to a recent lawsuit, Colette and Brigham Field of X-Art, claim they rented the Bosh’s mansion in December, and found the home filled with mold, plumbing issues and rat feces.

Per TMZ:

The Fields say shortly after moving in, they noticed crazy toxic mold, leaks, plumbing issues, rat droppings … and worst of all — the Internet access was horrible!! The Fields say it was so bad they “had to seek medical assistance for sickness and rashes that they suffered from the time when the mold could be seen and smelled.” In the lawsuit, filed in L.A. County Superior Court and obtained by TMZ Sports, the Fields say they tried to get their security deposit back but the Boshes refused … and have since let other people stay in the home.

