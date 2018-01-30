The LA Clippers reportedly think they can land on LeBron James‘ highly-coveted free agent short list this summer.

The Clips moved on from the Blake Griffin era Monday night, and also appear ready to part ways with DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams.

LA appears to be trying to rebuild on the fly while hoping they can do enough to lure LeBron.

Per the LA Times:

“Blake Griffin had a tremendous impact on this organization and his legacy within the community of Los Angeles will be permanent,” Ballmer said in a statement. “It was a pleasure getting to know and cheer for Blake. I wish him, as well as Brice and Willie, the best of luck.

 

“While change is hard, my confidence in our front office, led by Lawrence Frank and Michael Winger, along with the sage counsel of Jerry West, has never been higher. I believe today, more than ever, in our ultimate goal of winning an NBA Championship.”

 

It’s the end of an era, which has been the most successful in Clippers history, with the exit of Griffin and last summer’s trade of Chris Paul.

   
  

