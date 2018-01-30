The LA Clippers reportedly think they can land on LeBron James‘ highly-coveted free agent short list this summer.

The Clips moved on from the Blake Griffin era Monday night, and also appear ready to part ways with DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams.

The Clippers clearly believe they can make it onto LeBron James' free-agent short list come July and, according to league sources, will indeed move DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams before the Feb. 8 trade deadline if they can find workable deals to help them in that quest — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 30, 2018

LA appears to be trying to rebuild on the fly while hoping they can do enough to lure LeBron.

Per the LA Times: