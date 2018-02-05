Report: Clippers, Blazers Discussed a DeAndre Jordan Trade

The LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly discussed a DeAndre Jordan swap.

No formal offer was made.

Trail Blazers expressed interest in acquiring Clippers center DeAndre Jordan https://t.co/ft44SkspmP — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 4, 2018

The Clippers are said to be asking for a first-round draft pick and young players in return for Jordan.

Per the LA Times:

That would be somewhat similar to what they got when trading Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic as well as first- and second-round draft pick. The Clippers also sent the Pistons Willie Reed and Brice Johnson in the deal.

Any team that trades for Jordan will want to first know if he’s willing to pick up his player option for next season (which would pay him $24.1 million) and also sign an extension.