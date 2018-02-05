Report: Clippers, Blazers Discussed a DeAndre Jordan Trade

by Marcel Mutoni February 05, 2018

The LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly discussed a DeAndre Jordan swap.

No formal offer was made.

The Clippers are said to be asking for a first-round draft pick and young players in return for Jordan.

Per the LA Times:

That would be somewhat similar to what they got when trading Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic as well as first- and second-round draft pick. The Clippers also sent the Pistons Willie Reed and Brice Johnson in the deal.

Any team that trades for Jordan will want to first know if he’s willing to pick up his player option for next season (which would pay him $24.1 million) and also sign an extension.

Otherwise, Jordan could be a rental for a few months and then leave to become an unrestricted free agent. Teams that are interested in Jordan are hesitant to acquire him under those circumstances, according to the executives.

  
  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Cavs Offering Own First-Round Pick And ‘Unwanted’ Contracts For DeAndre

19 mins ago
NBA

Blake Griffin Found Out About Trade on Twitter

4 days ago
NBA

CJ McCollum Hangs 50 Points on the Bulls

4 days ago
NBA

LeBron James: Blake Griffin Trade ‘Unfortunate’

5 days ago
NBA

Stan Van Gundy: Blake Griffin Trade Worth the ‘Risk’

5 days ago
NBA

Report: Clippers Believe They Have a Shot at LeBron James

6 days ago

TRENDING