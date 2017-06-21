The LA Clippers are reportedly snooping around about a potential trade for All-Star center DeAndre Jordan.
ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Clippers surveying landscape for potential DeAndre Jordan trade. https://t.co/2MuTa757uS
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 21, 2017
The Suns are said to have been contacted about possibly swapping Jordan for Tyson Chandler and Phoenix’s No. 4 draft pick.
Jordan, 28, has two years and $46 million remaining on his current contract.
Per ESPN:
The Suns, however, are believed to have balked at the overture.
Should Clippers power forward Blake Griffin bolt during free agency next month, rival executives believe the Jordan relocation pursuit only would intensify.
The Clippers, desperate for youth and athleticism, averaged out as the oldest team in the league last season and are without a single pick in the upcoming draft. The team, a source said, is expected to be aggressive in attempting to buy a second-round pick.
