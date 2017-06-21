The LA Clippers are reportedly snooping around about a potential trade for All-Star center DeAndre Jordan.

ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Clippers surveying landscape for potential DeAndre Jordan trade. https://t.co/2MuTa757uS — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 21, 2017

The Suns are said to have been contacted about possibly swapping Jordan for Tyson Chandler and Phoenix’s No. 4 draft pick.

Jordan, 28, has two years and $46 million remaining on his current contract.

