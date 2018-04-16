Report: Clippers Planning a Trade Package for Kawhi Leonard

The Kawhi Leonard saga in San Antonio will be one of the most fascinating and closely-tracked storylines this summer, and should he indicate a desire to bolt from the Spurs, the LA Clippers are reportedly one of the teams prepared to pounce with a trade offer.

As the column on Kawhi Leonard details, the Clippers are among those teams who fully intend on coming after him if San Antonio decides it’s time to part ways https://t.co/yby9rtOQWy — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 15, 2018

Of course, the Clips wouldn’t be the only squad vying for Leonard’s services.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has appeared in just nine games this season due to a lingering quad injury, and isn’t expected to suit up again until the 2018-19 campaign.

Per USA Today: