Report: Clippers Planning a Trade Package for Kawhi Leonard

by April 16, 2018
2,508

The Kawhi Leonard saga in San Antonio will be one of the most fascinating and closely-tracked storylines this summer, and should he indicate a desire to bolt from the Spurs, the LA Clippers are reportedly one of the teams prepared to pounce with a trade offer.

Of course, the Clips wouldn’t be the only squad vying for Leonard’s services.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has appeared in just nine games this season due to a lingering quad injury, and isn’t expected to suit up again until the 2018-19 campaign.

Per USA Today:

Consider the Los Angeles Clippers one of the many teams keeping tabs on the situation. The Clippers are planning a trade package if Leonard ultimately becomes available, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Landing Leonard – who grew up outside of Los Angeles in Moreno Valley, hails from San Diego State and is known to be a favorite of Clippers consultant Jerry West – would be well worth the hefty price it would take to get him. Maybe the Clippers offer their two first-round picks in this June’s draft, and whatever combination of other talent the Spurs want in return. And suddenly, they’re back in Western Conference contention again.

Leonard is a sea-change type of player, someone who looked fully capable of helping San Antonio down the Warriors nearly a year ago when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. But those days, much like Leonard, are gone. And so long as he stays in the shadows, these questions that could lead to the NBA’s latest power shift remain.

  
