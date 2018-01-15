The LA Clippers reportedly offered Minnesota a blockbuster trade proposal involving Blake Griffin and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Timberwolves are said to have shot the deal down.
Griffin makes $29.5 million this season and Towns is owed $6.2 million, making a one-to-one swap impossible.
Per Basketball Insiders:
The Los Angeles Clippers proposed a blockbuster deal to the Minnesota Timberwolves involving forward Blake Griffin and center Karl-Anthony Towns, league sources told Basketball Insiders.
The trade proposal didn’t advance past an exploratory call from the Clippers as Minnesota declined, league sources told Basketball Insiders. Minnesota views Towns, the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 draft, as a franchise-caliber player and a vital piece of the future who is not for sale at this time.
As a result, additional Timberwolves players needed to make the trade work financially were not discussed, league sources told Basketball Insiders.
