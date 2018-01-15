The LA Clippers reportedly offered Minnesota a blockbuster trade proposal involving Blake Griffin and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves are said to have shot the deal down.

Story: The Los Angeles Clippers proposed a blockbuster deal to the Minnesota Timberwolves involving forward Blake Griffin and center Karl-Anthony Towns, league sources told @BBallInsiders. https://t.co/08sEABEfgw — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 13, 2018

Griffin makes $29.5 million this season and Towns is owed $6.2 million, making a one-to-one swap impossible.

Per Basketball Insiders: