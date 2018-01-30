The LA Clippers aren’t done wheeling and dealing after their blockbuster trade of Blake Griffin to Detroit.

DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams are reportedly still being shopped around the League, with the Clippers looking for young players and draft picks in exchange.

Sources: Clippers will continue to pursue packages of young players and picks in talks for DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

Jordan, who will earn $22.6 million this season and has a player option for $24.1 million in 2018-19, seems to have to come peace with the possibility of being traded.

Per the LA Times: