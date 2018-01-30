Report: Clippers Pursuing DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams Trades
The LA Clippers aren’t done wheeling and dealing after their blockbuster trade of Blake Griffin to Detroit.
DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams are reportedly still being shopped around the League, with the Clippers looking for young players and draft picks in exchange.
Sources: Clippers will continue to pursue packages of young players and picks in talks for DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018
Jordan, who will earn $22.6 million this season and has a player option for $24.1 million in 2018-19, seems to have to come peace with the possibility of being traded.
Per the LA Times:
“The trade deadline is coming up,” Jordan said. “I’ve heard my name in trade rumors the past three years. It is what it is. It’s a business sometimes. That’s what it is. When you think about it that way, your feelings don’t get involved too much.”
Jordan has been with the Clippers for 10 years. He would like to finish his career with the Clippers, but knows it’s not all in his hands.
“Whatever they decide to do, they decide to do,” Jordan said. “I can’t control that. I can only play basketball and that’s what I do. My love for the game will be wherever. For me, the most important thing is being wanted and appreciated where you are. And wherever that is, I’m going to be happy. And if it’s here, that’s amazing. If not, then it’s a business sometimes.”