Report: Corey Brewer Commits To Sign With Thunder

Corey Brewer will join the Oklahoma City Thunder, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Corey Brewer has committed to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell Yahoo. He spoke to Billy Donovan and Sam Presti, three Eastern Conference teams before decision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2018

The 31-year-old Brewer played for Thunder coach Billy Donovan at Florida from 2004-07, winning back-to-back national titles. He reached a buyout with the Lakers on Wednesday.

Over 54 games this season, Brewer has averaged 3.7 points in 12.9 minutes.

