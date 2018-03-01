Report: Corey Brewer Commits To Sign With Thunder

by March 01, 2018
155

Corey Brewer will join the Oklahoma City Thunder, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The 31-year-old Brewer played for Thunder coach Billy Donovan at Florida from 2004-07, winning back-to-back national titles. He reached a buyout with the Lakers on Wednesday.

Over 54 games this season, Brewer has averaged 3.7 points in 12.9 minutes.

