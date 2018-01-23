Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen reportedly met one-on-one last week to discuss the direction the organization is headed in.

Lillard, desperate to bring a title to Rip City, wanted assurances from the man who signs the checks that the Blazers are just as committed.

ESPN Sources: Portland star Damian Lillard requested a private meeting with owner Paul Allen to discuss direction of franchise. https://t.co/faRcAajPDi — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 23, 2018

Allen reportedly had feared that Lillard would make a trade request.

Per ESPN: