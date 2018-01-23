Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen reportedly met one-on-one last week to discuss the direction the organization is headed in.
Lillard, desperate to bring a title to Rip City, wanted assurances from the man who signs the checks that the Blazers are just as committed.
ESPN Sources: Portland star Damian Lillard requested a private meeting with owner Paul Allen to discuss direction of franchise. https://t.co/faRcAajPDi
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 23, 2018
Allen reportedly had feared that Lillard would make a trade request.
Per ESPN:
Lillard, who turns 28 on July 15, requested the meeting in part to reaffirm his commitment to the only professional franchise he has ever suited up for, but also to gain assurances that the organization was just as devoted to expeditiously crafting a title-contending team, sources said.
In the weeks leading up to the meeting, Allen feared Lillard would request a trade, sources said, but a trade request was not made. The two-time All-Star made it clear, though, that he has championship aspirations and wanted to fulfill those lofty goals during the remaining years of his prime window.
This was the first time Lillard and Allen have spoken in such a capacity, however. The meeting, which sources described as a productive, open forum to share opinions and express concerns, could also lead to more sit-downs in the future.
