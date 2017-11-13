Brooklyn Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell will reportedly miss “several games” with a left knee contusion.

Russell, 21, hurt his knee Saturday night in a 114-106 road loss to the Utah Jazz.

The second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft is putting up averages of 21 points and 5.7 assists.

Per ESPN:

The Nets’ backcourt has been hit hard by injuries, with Jeremy Lin out for the season with a ruptured patellar tendon and backup Spencer Dinwiddie out with a sore hamstring.



Russell joined Brooklyn, along with Timofey Mozgov, in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in June for Brook Lopez and a first-round draft pick.