D’Angelo Russell is reportedly on his way to Brooklyn in exchange for Brook Lopez and the 27th pick in the 2017 Draft. Timofey Mozgov is also included in the deal.

Woj had the report:

Lakers are trading Tim Mozgov and D'Angelo Russell to Nets for Brook Lopez and 27th pick Thursday, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

By getting rid of Mozgov’s salary, the Lakers are clearing the way to make a play for LeBron James and/or Paul George. It also likely means that Los Angeles will select Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick:

For the Lakers, this is longer-term play to clear space for Paul George and LeBron James pursuit. Lonzo Ball on way at No.2 https://t.co/KxfdEuAUO0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

