D’Angelo Russell is reportedly on his way to Brooklyn in exchange for Brook Lopez  and the 27th pick in the 2017 Draft. Timofey Mozgov is also included in the deal.

Woj had the report:

By getting rid of Mozgov’s salary, the Lakers are clearing the way to make a play for LeBron James and/or Paul George. It also likely means that Los Angeles will select Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick:

