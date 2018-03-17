Report: David Stockton, John Stockton’s Son, Signs 10-Day Contract With Jazz

The Utah Jazz have signed David Stockton, son of Hall of Famer John Stockton, to a 10-day contract, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

One of the most interesting 10-day contract deals in recent years: The Utah Jazz are signing David Stockton today, league sources tell ESPN. He is the son of Hall of Fame guard John Stockton. David has been playing in Reno of G League. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2018

According to Wojnarowski, Utah was looking for another guard because of the potential of starter Ricky Rubio missing Saturday’s game against the Kings.

David Stockton, 25, has averaged 16.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Reno Big Horns in the G League. His father spent his entire NBA career (19 seasons) on the Jazz, making 10 All-Star appearances and 11 All-NBA teams. John is currently the all-time leader in assists with 15,806.

