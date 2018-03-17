Report: David Stockton, John Stockton’s Son, Signs 10-Day Contract With Jazz

by March 17, 2018
279

The Utah Jazz have signed David Stockton, son of Hall of Famer John Stockton, to a 10-day contract, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

According to Wojnarowski, Utah was looking for another guard because of the potential of starter Ricky Rubio missing Saturday’s game against the Kings.

David Stockton, 25, has averaged 16.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Reno Big Horns in the G League. His father spent his entire NBA career (19 seasons) on the Jazz, making 10 All-Star appearances and 11 All-NBA teams. John is currently the all-time leader in assists with 15,806.

