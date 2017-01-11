The Sacramento Kings and DeMarcus Cousins are reportedly discussing a max extension, and the All-Star center is said to be intent on inking a deal worth approximately $207 million.

Boogie jokingly interviewed reporters Tuesday night about his future in Sac-Town.



Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was asked about wanting to be in Sacramento. Says he loves Sac, then interviews a couple of media members pic.twitter.com/Cx0KOfsaY5 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 11, 2017

Cousins, 26, is scoring a career-best 28.1 points, along with 10.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 34 minutes per game.

Per CSN California:



The two-time All-Star center signed a four-year max money deal in September of 2013 that takes him through the 2017-18 season. Under the new CBA, Cousins is in line for the league’s designated player exception, which allows Sacramento to give their franchise cornerstone an additional five-years on top of his current deal, keeping him in a Kings uniform [until the] 2022-23 season. As an eligible designated player, Cousins can take home up to 35 percent of the team’s salary cap, which is set at roughly $102 million for next season. The two sides have to wait until after July 1, 2017 to consummate the extension and there are still parameters to the deal that need to be worked out.

