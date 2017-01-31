Derek Fisher’s Los Angeles home was reportedly been broken into this morning, and the former NBAer’s five championshp rings were stolen.
According to TMZ, $300K worth of jewelry was taken in the robbery.
Derek Fisher's Home Burglarized … 5 NBA Rings Allegedly Stolen https://t.co/Eufjy7y2xu
— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 31, 2017
So far, no arrests have been made:
Law enforcement sources tell us the NBA legend reported a burglary at his home Monday morning — telling police he left the home at 7:30 AM and when he returned 3 hours later, it was clear someone had been inside.
We’re told officials believe the perp got into the house through a side door — and went for his jewelry. Among the stolen goods was Fisher’s 5 NBA rings he won during his run with the Lakers. They’re each worth a ton of cash.
Our sources say other jewelry was taken as well.
