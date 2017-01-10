The early word out of New York, is that Derrick Rose’s unexplained absence Monday night from a demoralizing 110-96 loss to the visiting New Orleans Pelicans was “not a boycott.”

Rose reportedly flew home to Chicago due to some kind of family issue.



Regarding Rose, told this isn't all of it but that being away from his son more is weighing very heavily on him. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

The 28-year-old will be a free agent next summer, and his future in a Knicks uniform is very much in doubt.



Knicks were so concerned about Derrick Rose's whereabouts that they sent someone to his NYC apartment, per sources: https://t.co/d8HB0V53Kg — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

Per ESPN:

