Free agent guard Derrick Rose is said to be “leaning” toward inking a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former MVP has been engaged in serious talks with the Cavs, and is meeting the organization in Ohio today.

Sources: Derrick Rose, Cleveland Cavaliers meeting today to discuss deal. Story: https://t.co/opYRoCzOoM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2017

Rose, 28, also sat down with the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

