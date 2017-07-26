Derrick Rose and the Lakers flirted with one another this offsason, but in the end, Los Angeles could not sell D-Rose on accepting a bench role.

Lakers made a strong push for Derrick Rose before he committed to the Cavs. Just couldn't convince him of a bench role in LA. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2017

The 2011 MVP ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Cavs.

Rose, 28, says he’s coming to Cleveland with the single-minded goal of winning an NBA title.

