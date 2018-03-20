Report: Pistons Interested In Hiring Chauncey Billups To Front Office

by March 20, 2018
111

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly expressed interest in hiring Chauncey Billups to a totally revamped front office, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Billups, who works for ESPN as a basketball analyst, recently said that he aspires to one day run an NBA franchise. The former All-Star point guard spent six years with the Pistons (2002-08), leading them to a title in 2004.

He responded to rumors about re-joining the organization, per The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears:

