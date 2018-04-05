Report: Dirk Nowitzki Undergoes ‘Relatively Minor’ Surgery On Left Ankle

Dirk Nowitzki underwent “relatively minor” surgery on his left ankle Thursday morning, according to ESPN‘s Tim MacMahon. The procedure is not expected to impact his decision on whether to return next season:

Sources: Dirk Nowitzki underwent surgery on his left ankle this morning and will miss the rest of the season. The surgery is considered relatively minor and is not expected to affect his decision on whether to return for a 21st season. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 5, 2018

The 39-year-old Dirk just finished his 20th NBA season. He averaged 12 points and 5.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game.

RELATED

Dirk Nowitzki: ‘I’m Planning To Come Back’