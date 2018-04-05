Report: Dirk Nowitzki Undergoes ‘Relatively Minor’ Surgery On Left Ankle

by April 05, 2018
11

Dirk Nowitzki underwent “relatively minor” surgery on his left ankle Thursday morning, according to ESPN‘s Tim MacMahon. The procedure is not expected to impact his decision on whether to return next season:

The 39-year-old Dirk just finished his 20th NBA season. He averaged 12 points and 5.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game.

