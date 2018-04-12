Report: Doc Rivers a ‘Contributing factor’ in Chris Paul Leaving Clippers

by April 12, 2018
1,398

Chris Paul reportedly told LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer that head coach Doc Rivers was a contributing factor in him bolting for the Houston Rockets.

Rivers is said to have grown frustrated with the roster after four seasons.

That being said, Doc did pull off one of his best coaching jobs this year, despite losing both CP3 and Blake Griffin.

Per ESPN:

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer reached out to his former point guard. As a relatively new owner, Ballmer wanted to learn from his organization’s mistakes and invited Paul to share his thoughts about the current state of the franchise and, more pointedly, his reasons for leaving. When the two met over breakfast, league sources say, Paul stated that Rivers was one of the contributing factors.

More than half a dozen players from the 2013-14 to 2016-17 Clippers declined to speak on the record about Rivers’ role in the “dynamic,” but a reliable consensus emerged. To a man, they saw a coach who grew frustrated with his inability to manage a complex locker room and who began to act out himself.

Several former Clippers characterized in Rivers a tendency to placate a player by telling him what he wanted to hear, on occasion even criticizing a teammate that player was beefing with. Rivers didn’t account for the fact that players, even ones who aren’t always simpatico, talk among themselves and exchange notes. Though players regard him as reasonably honest in film sessions and on game night, keeping inventory of what their coach said about specific players became a parlor game among those players and their confidants.

     
