Report: Doc Rivers a ‘Contributing factor’ in Chris Paul Leaving Clippers

Chris Paul reportedly told LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer that head coach Doc Rivers was a contributing factor in him bolting for the Houston Rockets.

Doc Rivers engineered an exit from Boston to avert a rebuild and play for a title. Today, the Celtics are on the verge of a Pax Celtica, while LAC is in reboot mode — a tragic irony for one of the NBA's most enigmatic coaches, whose future is uncertain. https://t.co/5b5Kb47ouJ — Kevin Arnovitz (@kevinarnovitz) April 11, 2018

Rivers is said to have grown frustrated with the roster after four seasons.

That being said, Doc did pull off one of his best coaching jobs this year, despite losing both CP3 and Blake Griffin.

Per ESPN: