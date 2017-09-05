Dwyane Wade is expected to receive a buyout from the Chicago Bulls, and though most anticipate him eventually landing in Cleveland, the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers are also reportedly possible destinations for the future Hall of Famer.

Wade, 35, opted into a $24 million deal to return to the Windy City this summer.

Heat players have publicly stated that they’d gladly welcome back D-Wade.

Though ESPN reported that LeBron James’ camp expects Dwyane Wade to end up with Cleveland if he reaches a buyout with the Bulls, a Wade associate has been telling people that Miami and Los Angeles are also appealing destinations for Wade. Chicago media has reported recently that no Bulls buyout talks have happened yet with Wade, and it’s unclear when they will happen. As WINZ-940’s Andy Slater reported, Wade’s children are encrolled in a South Florida school this year, and the Heat certainly would consider a return.

