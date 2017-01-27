The OKC Thunder may be without Enes Kanter for the next six to eight weeks, this after breaking his right forearm punching a chair in Thursday night’s 109-98 win against the visiting Dallas Mavericks.
Russell Westbrook must now carry an even bigger load.
Kanter, 24, is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the 28-19 Thunder this season.
Per The Oklahoman:
“I’m disappointed personally because I think Enes had been playing very good basketball,” (Thunder coach Billy) Donovan said. “He’d kind of carved out a niche coming off the bench for us with that second unit. He was a guy that generated offense for us.”
Entering Thursday’s game, Kanter was averaging 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds on 56.8 percent shooting in January.
Russell Westbrook called it “very unfortunate” that the injury was self-inflicted, but Kanter’s teammates were understanding afterward. Steven Adams, who said he’d never seen Kanter erupt in that way, said Kanter’s frustrations were “continuous things” that “just exploded.”
