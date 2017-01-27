The OKC Thunder may be without Enes Kanter for the next six to eight weeks, this after breaking his right forearm punching a chair in Thursday night’s 109-98 win against the visiting Dallas Mavericks.

Sources on @TheVertical: After punching chair to fracture forearm, OKC's Enes Kanter could miss two months. https://t.co/moei4nsCPL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 27, 2017

Russell Westbrook must now carry an even bigger load.

Kanter, 24, is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the 28-19 Thunder this season.

