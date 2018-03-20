Report: Gerald Green Fined $25K For Shoving Gorgui Dieng

by March 20, 2018
143

Time for Chris Paul to pay up.

Rockets shooting guard Gerald Green has been fined $25K for shoving Minnesota’s Gorgui Dieng on Sunday, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Green came to the defense of CP3, who got pushed by Dieng while chasing a loose ball.

After the game ended, Paul told reporters he would take care of any penalty assessed to Green by the League.

