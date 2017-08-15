The Miwaukee Bucks have reportedly entered the Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes, but to no one’s surprise, Giannis Antetokounmpo is strictly off-limits.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are fielding multiple offers for their All-Star point guard, but have yet to find a deal that makes sense.
How Cleveland's uncertainty over LeBron James' future is impacting the Kyrie Irving trade talks. Column on ESPN. https://t.co/QbIV7QXFQN
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2017
The Cavs are determined to land a young star, but so far, the market for Kyrie has yet to produce the desired result.
Per ESPN:
Milwaukee has shown interest in Irving, too, league sources said, but there isn’t that one young star — of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo is untouchable — who makes sense for Cleveland.
When Irving’s trade request became public in mid-July, there was internal hope that the news would stir the market to furnish Cleveland with a return that could deliver impact to the 2017-18 season with James, as well as the possibility of a future without him. That hasn’t happened, and it’s become clear that Irving isn’t commanding that kind of robust return on the market.
Between now and the inevitable Irving trade, Cleveland officials will make a choice on what the franchise values most — its today or its tomorrow. Without a commitment to stay, without the presumption of a future together, LeBron James could be left in a most unfamiliar position: out of championship contention in Cleveland, counting the days until goodbye.
