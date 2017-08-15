The Miwaukee Bucks have reportedly entered the Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes, but to no one’s surprise, Giannis Antetokounmpo is strictly off-limits.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fielding multiple offers for their All-Star point guard, but have yet to find a deal that makes sense.

How Cleveland's uncertainty over LeBron James' future is impacting the Kyrie Irving trade talks. Column on ESPN. https://t.co/QbIV7QXFQN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2017

The Cavs are determined to land a young star, but so far, the market for Kyrie has yet to produce the desired result.

