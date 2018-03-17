Report: Glen Davis Arrested On Charges Of Drug Possession And Distribution

by March 17, 2018
346

Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arrested on charges of drug possession and distribution last month, court records revealed.

Police found 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing over $90K in Davis’ room at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen, via ABC 2 News:

According to court records, the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis’ room on February 7thWhen the owner knocked on room 208, someone inside the room told him to “F*@# off!” Aberdeen police then responded to the hotel and Davis gave signed consent to search his room.

“They recovered 126 grams of marijuana,” said Aberdeen Police Lieutenant William Reiber, “In addition to that there was a brief case that contained 92,164 dollars of U.S. currency along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics.”

The ledger was of names of people of who owed money along with baggies for individual packaging of a quarter pound of marijuana.

Davis, who maintains his innocence, is due in a Bel Air courtroom in early April.

