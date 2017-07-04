The biggest name remaining on the NBA’s free agency board this summer, Gordon Hayward, is expected to pick between Utah, Boston and Miami at some point today.
Gordon Hayward will sleep on his decision to go to Utah, Boston, or Miami, I'm told. Another July 4 declaration it is…
— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017
For what it’s worth, the Jazz made a a “very strong impression” during their meeting with Hayward.
At the risk of tugging at Jazz fans' heart strings, I'm told Utah made a very strong impression on Gordon Hayward & he's genuinely torn.
— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017
The 27-year-old All-Star met with reps from the Heat on Saturday, the Celtics on Sunday and Utah on Monday.
Per USA Today:
According to a second person with knowledge of the Monday meeting, the Jazz made a very strong impression and Hayward remained torn about his decision. It appeared that Hayward would make his choice on Monday for much of the afternoon, but he later opted to sleep on it.
Hayward, who was drafted 10th overall out of Butler in 2010 after playing for two seasons under Celtics coach Brad Stevens there, posted career highs in points (21.9 points per game) and rebounds (5.4 rebounds) last season as the Jazz reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
If he chooses the Celtics, he’ll join the Isaiah Thomas-led team that earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season before falling to LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the conference finals. The Heat, with master recruiter Pat Riley leading the way, barely missed the playoffs after recovering from an 11-30 start to finish 41-41.
