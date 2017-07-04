The biggest name remaining on the NBA’s free agency board this summer, Gordon Hayward, is expected to pick between Utah, Boston and Miami at some point today.

Gordon Hayward will sleep on his decision to go to Utah, Boston, or Miami, I'm told. Another July 4 declaration it is… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017

For what it’s worth, the Jazz made a a “very strong impression” during their meeting with Hayward.

At the risk of tugging at Jazz fans' heart strings, I'm told Utah made a very strong impression on Gordon Hayward & he's genuinely torn. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017

The 27-year-old All-Star met with reps from the Heat on Saturday, the Celtics on Sunday and Utah on Monday.

Per USA Today: