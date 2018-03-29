Report: Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Maurice Cheeks To Enter Hall of Fame

by March 29, 2018
158

Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, and Maurice Cheeks will be part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A formal announcement is expected at Final Four weekend:

Hill was a seven-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection. For his career (1994-2013), the versatile forward averaged 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Kidd made 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA teams during his career. He is currently second on the all-time assist list (12,091).

Nash was a two-time MVP, eight-time All-Star, and seven-time All-NBA selection. He is third on the all-time assist list (10,335) behind Kidd.

Cheeks was a four-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive player who won the 1983 championship with the Sixers. Since his retirement in 1993, he has coached for Philly, Portland, Detroit, and OKC (where he is currently an assistant).

