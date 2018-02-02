Report: Greg Monroe Agrees To 1-Year, $5M Deal With Celtics

by Ryne Nelson February 02, 2018

greg monroe celtics

After reaching a buyout with the Suns, Greg Monroe has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans were only able to offer Monroe $2.2 million.

 
  
