Report: Greg Monroe Agrees To 1-Year, $5M Deal With Celtics

After reaching a buyout with the Suns, Greg Monroe has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans were only able to offer Monroe $2.2 million.

