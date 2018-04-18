Report: Hawks Coach Mike Budenholzer Meets With Phoenix Suns

by April 18, 2018
102

Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer met with the Phoenix Suns on Monday and Tuesday to explore the possibility of becoming their next coach, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Budenholzer met with Suns general manager Ryan McDonough and owner Robert Sarver over the two days, league sources said, after Atlanta granted him permission to meet with Phoenix late last week.

The Hawks and Budenholzer are both open to ending their partnership, but there are several hurdles that would need to be cleared before that could happen, including the Suns making an offer and agreeing to a contract and possible compensation to Atlanta.

The Suns are reportedly considering several other candidates, including interim coach Jay Triano, Steve Clifford, David Fizdale, David Blatt, and Frank Vogel. But the organization has “largely been focused on getting to know Budenholzer in recent days,” says Wojnarowski.

Budenholzer, the 2015-16 NBA Coach of the Year, has two years and more than $13 million left on his contract.

