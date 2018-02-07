Report: Hawks Inform Marco Belinelli That He Will Be Traded Before Deadline

by Alex Squadron February 07, 2018

The Atlanta Hawks – a team reportedly in full-scale sell mode – have informed veteran guard Marco Belinelli that he will be moved by the Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times:

Belinelli sat out Tuesday’s game against the Grizzlies as Atlanta continues to search for a deal. He is averaging 11.4 points on 41 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.

The Heat are apparently among the “multiple teams interested” in the sharpshooter, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

