New Orleans and Atlanta reportedly discussed potential trade scenarios involving Dwight Howard this season.
The Hawks, who had also briefly dangled Paul Millsap, eventually decided to not to move anyone.
On the Pelicans, still searching for the most basic answers — with more big questions coming soon: https://t.co/WJBQmpvq8m
— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 18, 2017
Howard, 31, is putting up averages of 13.7 points and 13 rebounds.
Per ESPN:
That wing-heavy small-ball starting five has unlocked an effective switchy defense the players like; the Pelicans rank a surprising seventh in points allowed per possession, by far by the best mark of the Brow era.
But they haven’t committed to staying small, and sticking Davis at center. They worry about the physical toll it would take, and fretted after Davis picked up two quick fouls jostling with Dwight Howard two weeks ago. In the days that followed, Atlanta and New Orleans had exploratory talks about possible Howard trades before the Hawks pulled everyone off the market, according to several league sources. It is unclear how interested New Orleans was, and there was not unanimous support within the team for acquiring Howard.
