The Miami Heat are said to be interested in welcoming Dwyane Wade back to South Beach, if he’s willing to accept a role coming off the bench.

Wade will almost certainly be bought out by the Chicago Bulls this upcoming season, and in additon to Miami, Cleveland and Los Angeles are reportedly possible landing spots.

The 35-year-old future Hall of Famer wants to compete for an NBA title in the twilight of his career.

Per the Miami Herald:

The Heat would be interested in Wade under certain circumstances, including if he agrees to a bench role and if he would be willing to play for Miami’s $4.3 million exception. While not naming any other teams besides Chicago, NBA TV’s David Aldridge asked Wade what his preference would be. “First of all, obviously, everyone wants to compete,” Wade said. “It’s no secret. We would all love to compete for a championship at the end of my career. That is one thing I would love to do. I’m not in a position right now to do that, so I can’t talk about what that preference is. Hopefully, one day before I’m done playing this game, I can be back in position to compete for a championship.”

