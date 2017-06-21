The Houston Rockets inked James Harden to a four-year, $118 millon extension last summer, but they’re already planning for his next deal.

Harden will reportedly be presented with an offer “at the first opportunity.”

Rockets "plan" to offer James Harden another contract extension, per source https://t.co/PmW6UCF7K8 via @houstonchron — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) June 20, 2017

Harden, 27, has a player option for the 2019-20 season.

Per the Houston Chronicle: