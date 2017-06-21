The Houston Rockets inked James Harden to a four-year, $118 millon extension last summer, but they’re already planning for his next deal.
Harden will reportedly be presented with an offer “at the first opportunity.”
Rockets "plan" to offer James Harden another contract extension, per source https://t.co/PmW6UCF7K8 via @houstonchron
— Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) June 20, 2017
Harden, 27, has a player option for the 2019-20 season.
Per the Houston Chronicle:
For the second-consecutive season, the Rockets intend to offer Harden a contract extension long before he could hit free agency, a person with knowledge of the team’s plans said on Tuesday. The individual spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team’s intentions have not been made public.
The Rockets “plan to extend James Harden at the first opportunity,” the individual said. “That is the plan.”
Harden was the lone unanimous All NBA first-team player, making him eligible for the new Designated Player Veteran Exception that would be worth 35 percent of the salary cap, roughly as much as $168 million over four years, depending on the value of the salary cap to be announced. That is in addition to the $58.7 million he is due to make in the next two seasons.
An extension agreement with Harden would assure a free agent the Rockets’ top player would be signed for the duration of that players’ contract.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus