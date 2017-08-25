Kyrie Irving reportedly wasn’t the only Cavaliers player who wanted out of Cleveland this offseason.

Iman Shumpert reportedly requested a trade from the Cavaliers after the Finals this year, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Lost in the attention surrounding Irving’s trade request is that Iman Shumpert also requested a trade after the season, multiple sources told ESPN. Cleveland was in talks to trade Shumpert and his $10.3 million contract to Minnesota or Houston, but both deals fell apart. Logic would tell you that the Cavs will remain motivated to find a team to take Shumpert. A Cavs source told ESPN simply that the team is “not closing the door” on more trades before training camp opens in late September.

For what it’s worth, Shams Charania of The Vertical is reporting that Shumpert has not made a trade request.

Sources: Cleveland guard Iman Shumpert has made no trade request, but Cavaliers have actively shopped him since start of free agency. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2017

