Report: Isaiah Thomas ‘Ecstatic’ About Being A Laker

by Alex Squadron February 08, 2018

On Wednesday, Isaiah Thomas told reporters he did not wish to be traded ahead of the deadline. On Thursday, the Cavaliers included IT in a deal with the Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

But according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the former All-Star point guard is now “ecstatic” to be with Los Angeles:

Johnson, the president of basketball operations, and Pelinka, the general manager, shed some light on what the plan is for Thomas, who will join Lonzo Ball in the backcourt, via ESPN‘s Ohm Youngmisuk:

Here’s what Thomas’ agent, Aaron Goodwin, had to say, per Joe Vardon of cleveland.com:

“He’s worked too hard to get back, and he’s a ball dominant player,” said Thomas’ agent, Aaron Goodwin. “It’s LeBron’s ball, and this clearly wasn’t working. Koby (Altman) and I have had enough conversations where it was clear, with the way the system was going, it wasn’t beneficial for either party. This is a good opportunity for Isaiah.”

Goodwin said Thomas did not ask to be traded. On Wednesday, Thomas said he didn’t want to be traded, but also that he wanted to play “where I’m wanted.”

IT played just fifteen games for the Cavs, averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 assists.

