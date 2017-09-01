The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t expecting Isaiah Thomas to suit up anytime soon.

There’s speculation that I.T. could be out until as late as next year’s NBA All-Star break, as he recovers from an injured hip.

And here's @JasonLloydNBA on how important that Nets pick is to the Cavs, and some 👀 speculation on IT's hip: https://t.co/vwOYYj4iKW pic.twitter.com/lVCWw5EX79 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 1, 2017

In exchange for Kyrie Irving, the Boston Celtics sent Thomas, along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, next year’s unprotected first-round draft pick and sweetened the deal by adding a 2020 second-round pick.

Per The Athletic:

Throughout these negotiations, there were those in LeBron James’ camp who hoped maybe the Cavs would turn back from this trade with the Celtics, hang on to Kyrie Irving and bring him to training camp to give the team’s two best players a chance to work out any differences. The Cavs had better odds of defeating the Warriors with Irving on their side, but he’s gone now. An extra week of negotiating netted the Cavs a second-round pick in their trade with the Celtics, but Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury and unknown return date makes it difficult to determine how the Cavs will fare should they meet the Warriors again in June. Thomas was never the focal point of these negotiations from the Cavs’ perspective, one source with knowledge of the talks told The Athletic. From the start, the Cavs made clear to the Celtics that James’ uncertain status beyond this season left them prioritizing restocking the cupboards in the event he leaves again. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert remains fixated on James’ future, one source told The Athletic. Had he gotten James to commit beyond this season, this Irving trade might have looked drastically different.

