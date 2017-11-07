Will Isaiah Thomas suit up for the struggling Cavs prior to Jan.1?

Reading the tea leaves in Cleveland, the All-Star point guard could be back on the court sooner than anyone had anticipated.

I️ just wanna HOOP!!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 6, 2017

People forget and act like I didn’t bust they favorite PGs ass all last season LOL. — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 6, 2017

Thomas, 28, hasn’t played since suffering a right hip injury in the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.

Per Cleveland.com:

Isaiah Thomas’ timetable for return seems to be accelerating from the original target of January 1. Though there has been no official update on that target from the Cavs, Thomas’ on-court work has increased at practice and before games. He received a full training-table stretching and treatment before Friday’s game in Washington, and then hit the court for stationary, one-dribble, and two-dribble shooting, as well as some half-speed drives to the hoop. Sunday, he was running on the court. “I don’t know,” coach Tyronn Lue said Sunday when asked if he still thought Thomas would be out until January. “You know, the staff is doing a great job of just, you know, just trying to get him ready, trying to get him right, so, we don’t want to rush him back if he’s not 100 percent. “They’ve been doing a good job of taking it slow, making sure they’re rehabilitating him the right way, and we just go from there.”

Related

Isaiah Thomas Says He’ll ‘Be Back Dropping 30 Points a Night’