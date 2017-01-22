Though he is having the best year of his career thus far, Bucks forward Jabari Parker curiously came off the bench during the team’s loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. A report from ESPN states that Parker was stripped of his starting role for “violating a team rule that prohibits disclosing locker room discourse to the media.”

According to the report, Milwaukee held a team meeting following their loss to Orlando on Friday. Parker allegedly spoke up and voiced his frustration about the team’s “lack of togetherness.” Parker said that he was “getting thrashed” during the team meeting:

“I spoke up for the first time, and it didn’t go my way,” Parker said to the media. “I was getting thrashed, but hey, as long as I give them another perspective, I did my job.”

The Bucks face the Rockets on Monday.

Related

Jabari Parker Dunks on the Wizards