Jamal Crawford and LeBron James recently spoke, and Crawford is said to be “very interested” in signing a deal with Cleveland once he becomes a free agent this summer.

The Cavs aren’t the only team in the market for Crawford’s services.

With Lakers interest dying on both sides, source says Crawford is expected to have interest from T-Wolves, Cavs & Wizards after bought out. https://t.co/Jl1EKdoo1O — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 6, 2017

The 37-year-old was dealt by the LA Clippers to Atlanta, and is seeking a contract buyout from the Hawks.

