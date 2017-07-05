Jamal Crawford is throw-in as part of a three-team trade, but he reportedly doesn’t want to leave Los Angeles.

The veteran guard is said to be seeking a contract buyout, and hoping the Lakers nab him.

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford's preference would be to join rookie Lonzo Ball in the backcourt with the Lakers if… https://t.co/UTZ31FYTxi — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 4, 2017

The Lakers reportedly have a “strong interest” in the 37-year-old.

Per ESPN:

With his family based in Los Angeles and a solid relationship already in place with Ball, Crawford would like to sign as a free agent with the Lakers. The Lakers have strong interest in signing Crawford as well, a source said, and have the money to do so. The Lakers will have $17.2 million in room if the cap holds of Thomas Robinson, Tyler Ennis, Nick Young and Metta World Peace are released. Crawford could possibly start at shooting guard for the Lakers and be a big help as a mentor and shot-maker for the assist-creating [Lonzo] Ball. While Crawford is intrigued by playing for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, they don’t have much left to offer financially. All they have to offer a free agent is a $5.2 million midlevel exception.

