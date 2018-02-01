Report: Joe Johnson ‘Angling Behind The Scenes’ For Trade Out Of Utah

by Alex Squadron February 01, 2018

Veteran Joe Johnson apparently wants out of Utah, reports The New York Times‘ Marc Stein.

The 36-year-old Johnson is averaging 7.3 points in 22 minutes per game. He signed a two-year deal worth $22 million with the Jazz back in July 2016.

Utah is tenth in the West with a 22-28 record.

RELATED
WATCH: Joe Johnson’s Buzzer-Beater Defeats Clippers in Game 1

 
  
