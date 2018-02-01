Report: Joe Johnson ‘Angling Behind The Scenes’ For Trade Out Of Utah

Veteran Joe Johnson apparently wants out of Utah, reports The New York Times‘ Marc Stein.

Veteran scorer Joe Johnson is angling behind the scenes for a trade out of Utah, according to league sources. Will be interesting to see if he becomes a buyout candidate for contenders should no deal materialize before the Feb. 8 trade buzzer — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 1, 2018

The 36-year-old Johnson is averaging 7.3 points in 22 minutes per game. He signed a two-year deal worth $22 million with the Jazz back in July 2016.

Utah is tenth in the West with a 22-28 record.

